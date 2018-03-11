Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Share Price

Press coverage about Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arcos Dorados earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.4101017619048 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2,036.84, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.86. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCO. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is a McDonald’s franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald’s-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

