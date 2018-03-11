Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect UniFirst (UNF) Stock Price

News headlines about UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UniFirst earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 45.5286661800208 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (UNF) opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,200.59, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $130.70 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $415.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.60 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.03%.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.15, for a total transaction of $178,239.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $448,456.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $204,652.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $1,005,136. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect UniFirst (UNF) Stock Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-unifirst-unf-stock-price.html.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.