Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect UniFirst (UNF) Stock Price

News headlines about UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UniFirst earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 45.5286661800208 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
UniFirst (UNF) opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,200.59, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $130.70 and a 52 week high of $176.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.03%.
UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.
In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.15, for a total transaction of $178,239.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $448,456.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $204,652.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $1,005,136. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About UniFirst
UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
