Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Share Price

Media headlines about Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alexander & Baldwin earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1173142094317 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALEX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,764.00, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.38. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 53.70% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $172,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555 shares in the company, valued at $16,011.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $605,685 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016.

