Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Stock Price

News headlines about Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tahoe Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.427630987711 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Tahoe Resources (NYSE TAHO) opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,463.79, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.25. Tahoe Resources has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Tahoe Resources had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tahoe Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAHO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

