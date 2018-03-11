Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Share Price

News coverage about Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kennedy-Wilson earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0536307295562 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE KW) opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,670.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.34. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 194.87%.

KW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a real estate investment company. The Company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. The Company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan.

