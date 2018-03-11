Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Share Price

News coverage about Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Expeditors International of Washington earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.5816379355101 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. 1,001,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,429.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $137,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,784.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

