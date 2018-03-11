Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS each representing One (MFGP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS each representing One (NYSE:MFGP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS each representing One earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2816275039173 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS each representing One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS each representing One alerts:

Shares of Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS each representing One (MFGP) traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 629,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,266. Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS each representing One has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $36.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-micro-focus-intl-plc-ads-each-representing-one-mfgp-stock-price.html.

About Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS each representing One

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS each representing One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS each representing One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.