Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Quest Resource (QRHC) Share Price

News coverage about Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quest Resource earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4143582090208 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

QRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Quest Resource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ QRHC) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. 30,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.52, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.94. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 67,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $140,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle and dispose of a range of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses and operate social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials.

