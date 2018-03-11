Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Share Price

News headlines about Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monmouth R.E. Inv. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5374158235259 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,146.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Securities raised their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 9,053 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $153,991.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine B. Elflein acquired 3,460 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $49,754.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,972 shares of company stock valued at $230,020. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

