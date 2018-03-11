Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Price

Media stories about Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lululemon Athletica earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the apparel retailer an impact score of 45.8114057097746 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica ( LULU ) traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,965.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

