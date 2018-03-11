Solo Oil (SOLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Shore Capital

Stock analysts at Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set an “accumulate” rating and a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Solo Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday. Solo Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.67 ($0.18).

In other news, insider Neil Ritson acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($165,791.66).

About Solo Oil

Solo Oil Plc is an oil and gas investment company. The principal activity of the Company is to acquire a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development and production oil and gas assets, which are based in the Americas, Europe or Africa. The Company holds approximately 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement in the south-east of Tanzania covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers of which over 90% lies onshore and the balance offshore.

