Sohu.com (SOHU) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOHU. TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Sohu.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ SOHU) traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.28. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The information services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.57). Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company, which is engaged in providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

