Snap-on (SNA) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.00.

Snap-on (SNA) opened at $153.38 on Thursday. Snap-on has a one year low of $140.83 and a one year high of $185.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8,699.87, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $62,152.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 20,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $3,609,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,355 shares of company stock worth $24,058,960. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 42,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

