SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) Chairman Acquires $325,500.00 in Stock

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.42, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.23. SmartFinancial Inc has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 6.44%. analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $1,692,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $1,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 41.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 66,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc, formerly Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc, is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its SmartBank subsidiary (The Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans.

