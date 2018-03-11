SkyBridge Capital II LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

SkyBridge Capital II LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.3% of SkyBridge Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SkyBridge Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,978,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366,636 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 136,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 37,429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,256 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,818,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,570 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,841,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.14 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.37.

In related news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 291,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,199,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $1,618,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 229,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,073,539.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE XOM) opened at $74.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $73.56 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $315,950.00, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 95.36%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

