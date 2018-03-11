SKY (SKYAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SKY (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sky plc offers entertainment and communications service. The Company offers Sky TV, on demand television programs; Sky Broadband offers broadband and telephony services; NOW TV is a streaming service and provides access to the Sky’s content; Sky Sports’ channels broadcast live sport, news and analysis, from football and golf to cricket and tennis; Sky Entertainment offers entertainment channels Sky 1, Sky Living, Sky Atlantic and Sky Arts; Sky News provides news and analysis; Sky Media is an advertising sales house and offers advertisers access to television channels; Sky Business provides Sky’s television and WiFi services; Sky Bet offers online betting and gaming services. Sky plc formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting Group plc is based in Isleworth, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of SKY ( SKYAY ) opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SKY has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

SKY Company Profile

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

