Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Director Joan Lordi Amble Sells 73,961 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $480,746.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,174 shares in the company, valued at $657,631. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,110.00, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 421,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,046,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 19.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,419,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,915,000 after buying an additional 874,255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sirius XM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 423,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 36,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sirius XM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $5.35 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

