Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,483,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,356,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simply Good Foods (SMPL) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 202,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,969. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.20.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing, marketing and selling of branded nutritional foods and snacking products. The Company offers a range of products such as nutrition bars, ready to drink (RTD) shakes, snacks and confectionery products.

