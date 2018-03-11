Sientra (SIEN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut Sientra from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Sientra (SIEN) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 112,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,953. Sientra has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Sientra by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sientra by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sientra by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures, which it offers in over 190 variations of shapes, sizes and textures. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders, or breast products to plastic surgeons.

