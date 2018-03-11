SIBCoin Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00019793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, Bittrex and BTC-Alpha. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and approximately $272,299.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,161.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.15 or 0.07798310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,085.01 or 0.11848000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.02057800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.74 or 0.02945480 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00231698 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00126469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00912611 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.85 or 0.03307040 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 16,487,364 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.