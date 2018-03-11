Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $458.44 Million

Siacoin (CURRENCY:SC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bisq, Upbit and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $458.44 million and $2.10 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,460.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $723.52 or 0.07638150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.49 or 0.11807900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.02007230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.08 or 0.02935640 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00227011 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123249 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00890575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.40 or 0.03234610 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 33,030,623,997 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech . Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network. Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid. The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet. “

Buying and Selling Siacoin

Siacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BITHOLIC, Abucoins, Bisq, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

