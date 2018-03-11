Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFLY. BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Shutterfly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Shutterfly to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ SFLY) traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 725,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,049. The stock has a market cap of $2,787.68, a PE ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Shutterfly has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $593.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.40 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterfly declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Shutterfly news, VP Jason Sebring sold 1,625 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $123,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Layney sold 924 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $68,690.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,678,831. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 877,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the 3rd quarter worth $36,360,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 320,604 shares in the last quarter.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

