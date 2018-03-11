Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Rises By 3.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,831,152 shares, an increase of 3.5% from the February 15th total of 3,703,066 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,852,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at $621,056. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodger Derrick Trimble purchased 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $38,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 173,080 shares of company stock valued at $442,544.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 307,247 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 701,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 238,026 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,290,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 420,776 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,738,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN GTE ) opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.26, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.68. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Gran Tierra Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase 500% of outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

