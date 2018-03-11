Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Nichols (NICL)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Nichols (LON:NICL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. N+1 Singer reissued a corporate rating on shares of Nichols in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Numis Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,890 ($26.11) to GBX 1,680 ($23.21) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,900 ($26.25).

Shares of Nichols (NICL) opened at GBX 1,512.50 ($20.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $564.91 and a P/E ratio of 2,400.79. Nichols has a 52 week low of GBX 1,386 ($19.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,961 ($27.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.32) dividend. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $10.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company is engaged in the supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed and leisure industries. Its segments include Still and Carbonate. The Company offers products under the Vimto brand, as well as Feel Good, Starslush, Levi Roots and Sunkist brands.

