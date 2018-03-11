Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,445 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) opened at $22.55 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.27, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/shoe-carnival-inc-scvl-shares-bought-by-kennedy-capital-management-inc.html.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.