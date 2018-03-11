Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Holdings Reduced by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,290,471,000 after buying an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,332,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after buying an additional 288,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,223,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,514,000 after buying an additional 64,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 640,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,720,000 after buying an additional 233,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE SHW) opened at $421.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $305.70 and a 1 year high of $435.15. The firm has a market cap of $39,586.52, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 50.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $473.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.20.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

