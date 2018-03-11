Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHEN. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,707.03, a P/E ratio of 138.60 and a beta of 0.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,010,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,575,000 after buying an additional 171,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 752.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 76,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,045,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,048,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company’s segments are Wireless, Cable, Wireline and Other. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio.

