Shayne & CO. LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $294,370.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.04 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.78 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

