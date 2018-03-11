SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Middlesex Water (MSEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSEX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Middlesex Water (MSEX) opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSEX. BidaskClub downgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company is a water utility company. The Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. The Company also operates water and wastewater systems under contract on behalf of municipal and private clients in New Jersey and Delaware.

