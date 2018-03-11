SG Americas Securities LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 46.1% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 426,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 14,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBNK shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Territorial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc ( TBNK ) opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $33.47.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $114,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-116000-holdings-in-territorial-bancorp-inc-tbnk.html.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.