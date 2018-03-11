SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ RTIX) opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.50. RTI Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $301.15, a PE ratio of 245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. equities research analysts predict that RTI Surgical Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTIX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

