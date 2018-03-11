Sexcoin (SXC) Trading Down 26% This Week

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Sexcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Sexcoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $4,000.00 worth of Sexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sexcoin has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.02013650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007343 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017844 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Sexcoin Coin Profile

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2013. Sexcoin’s total supply is 126,295,351 coins. Sexcoin’s official website is www.sexcoin.info . Sexcoin’s official Twitter account is @SexcoinTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Sexcoin – SXC aims to provide adult content consumers, performers and producers a fast, stable and secure method of accepting micro transactions, protecting their customers privacy and progressing adult retail services into the crypto age. Super blocks are another feature. “

Buying and Selling Sexcoin

Sexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Sexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sexcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

