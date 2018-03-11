Sessa Capital IM L.P. Sells 11,023 Shares of Secureworks Corp (SCWX)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. reduced its holdings in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the quarter. Secureworks makes up 0.2% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Secureworks by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Secureworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of Secureworks Corp ( NASDAQ SCWX ) opened at $9.82 on Friday. Secureworks Corp has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secureworks Company Profile

Secureworks Corp. is a holding company. The Company provides intelligence-driven information security solutions. The Company is focused on protecting the Company’s clients from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable companies to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

