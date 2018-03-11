SelfSell 24 Hour Volume Hits $983,366.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $0.00 and $983,366.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00962511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003193 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010841 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00086563 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00174421 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

