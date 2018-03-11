Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Whiting Petroleum (WLL) to “Buy”

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $30.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2,870.00, a PE ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 3.17.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,877.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 167.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

