Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Hovde Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,331.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,063,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 657,993 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,601,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,271,000 after buying an additional 613,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,218,000 after buying an additional 250,322 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 546,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 219,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 396.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 206,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers.

