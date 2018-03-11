Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Hovde Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,331.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,063,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 657,993 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,601,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,271,000 after buying an additional 613,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,218,000 after buying an additional 250,322 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 546,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 219,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 396.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 206,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers.
