Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,769 Shares of L Brands Inc (LB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of L Brands by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 139,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,549,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised L Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on L Brands to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of L Brands Inc ( LB ) opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,928.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 96.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

L Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $226.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

