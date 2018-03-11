Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,190,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,271,000 after buying an additional 1,674,728 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,953,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after buying an additional 1,517,172 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $32,607,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $27,803,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,806,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 550,124 shares during the period.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,563.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.64. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 98.55%.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $29.00 to $26.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

