Science Applications International (SAIC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications International Corp. is engaged in transaction, technical, engineering and enterprise IT services business. The Company provides services in two segments: government segment and commercial segment. Its government segment servers primarily to United States federal, state and local government agencies and foreign governments. The commercial segment provides technology-driven consulting and systems integration services and solutions. Science Applications International Corp. is headquartered in McLean, VA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC ) opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3,380.65, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 562,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

