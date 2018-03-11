Jefferies Group set a €15.50 ($19.14) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHA. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.19 ($18.76).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) opened at €13.11 ($16.19) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.95) and a one year high of €16.74 ($20.67). The firm has a market cap of $2,160.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/schaeffler-sha-pt-set-at-15-50-by-jefferies-group.html.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.