SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,582,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,374 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $421,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $190.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on SBA Communications from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

SBA Communications Co. ( NASDAQ:SBAC ) opened at $166.49 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $177.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,387.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.17, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.60. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

