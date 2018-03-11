Savaria (SIS) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Savaria (SIS) opened at C$18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.77, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.38. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$19.24.

Savaria Corporation is a Canada-based company, which offers a range of stairlifts, platform lifts, and residential and commercial elevators. The Company operates through two segments: Accessibility and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for both straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined platform lifts and elevators for home and commercial use.

