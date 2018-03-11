Savara Inc (SVRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Savara from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on Savara in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 202,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,766. Savara has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $334.90, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.18.

In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,842.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Savara by 136,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

