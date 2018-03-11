Salt Lake Potash (SO4) Trading Up 0%

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (LON:SO4) was up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.39). Approximately 200,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 68,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.39).
SO4 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Salt Lake Potash in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Salt Lake Potash in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Beaufort Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salt Lake Potash in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 57 ($0.79) price objective on the stock.
About Salt Lake Potash
Salt Lake Potash Limited, formerly Wildhorse Energy Limited, is a mineral exploration company. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and development of resource projects. Its segments include United States of America and Australia Potash. It holds a range of salt lake brine projects (Projects) in Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.
