Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on RUTH. BidaskClub raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ruth's Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Ruth's Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH ) traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,075. The company has a market cap of $778.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.34. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. research analysts expect that Ruth's Hospitality Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Ruth's Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ruth's Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

In related news, SVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 8,000 shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Janet Henry sold 18,000 shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 343,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,456.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ruth's Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ruth's Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ruth's Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ruth's Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

