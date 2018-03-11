Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $925,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.39 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walt Disney to $135.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.59.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157,480.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/rothschild-investment-corp-il-grows-position-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.