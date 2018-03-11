Ross Stores (ROST) Given Neutral Rating at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura set a $80.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cowen set a $78.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,429.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $85.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Ross Stores by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 86,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

