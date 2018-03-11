Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Rosetta Stone (RST) opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.
WARNING: “Rosetta Stone (RST) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/rosetta-stone-rst-given-outperform-rating-at-barrington-research.html.
Rosetta Stone Company Profile
Rosetta Stone Inc (Rosetta Stone) offers personalized language and reading programs. The Company’s solutions are used by schools, businesses, government organizations and individuals around the world. Its segments include Enterprise & Education, which derives revenues from sales to educational institutions, corporations and government agencies worldwide, and Consumer, which derives revenue from sales to individuals and retail partners.
