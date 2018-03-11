Rosetta Stone (RST) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Rosetta Stone (RST) opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43,033 shares in the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 182,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 37,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc (Rosetta Stone) offers personalized language and reading programs. The Company’s solutions are used by schools, businesses, government organizations and individuals around the world. Its segments include Enterprise & Education, which derives revenues from sales to educational institutions, corporations and government agencies worldwide, and Consumer, which derives revenue from sales to individuals and retail partners.

