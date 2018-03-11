Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rolls-Royce has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce in the third quarter worth $3,962,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 83,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is focused on power and propulsion systems. Its segments include Civil Aerospace, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services; Defence Aerospace, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of military aero engines and aftermarket services, and caters to sectors, including combat aircraft, trainer aircraft and helicopters; Power Systems, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of reciprocating engines and power systems; Marine, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of marine-power propulsion systems and aftermarket services, operating in offshore, merchant and naval markets, and Nuclear, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of nuclear systems for civil power generation and naval propulsion systems.

