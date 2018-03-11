Rolls-Royce (RR) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Societe Generale currently has GBX 970 ($13.40) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 725 ($10.02).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RR. Barclays raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 600 ($8.29) to GBX 670 ($9.26) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 970 ($13.40) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.64) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 815 ($11.26) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 926.73 ($12.80).

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) opened at GBX 925.80 ($12.79) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17,130.00 and a PE ratio of 402.52. Rolls-Royce has a twelve month low of GBX 733.50 ($10.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 994.50 ($13.74).

In other Rolls-Royce news, insider Stephen Daintith sold 6,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £58,474.73 ($80,788.52). Also, insider Kevin Smith acquired 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 929 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £2,638.36 ($3,645.15). In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,375.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is focused on power and propulsion systems. Its segments include Civil Aerospace, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services; Defence Aerospace, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of military aero engines and aftermarket services, and caters to sectors, including combat aircraft, trainer aircraft and helicopters; Power Systems, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of reciprocating engines and power systems; Marine, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of marine-power propulsion systems and aftermarket services, operating in offshore, merchant and naval markets, and Nuclear, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of nuclear systems for civil power generation and naval propulsion systems.

